Waddle (chest) was at practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Waddle at least hasn't taken a step back, though it remains to be seen if he can upgrade to full participation Thursday and assuage any concerns about missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The offseason trade acquisition has lived up to the hype only once through six games with the Broncos, notching 138 receiving yards in Week 2 against the Jaguars and just 90 receiving yards across five other games combined.