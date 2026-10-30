Waddle (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after he was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

After opening the week with a missed practice and then logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday, Waddle's status remains unsettled heading into the weekend. The Broncos and Chiefs are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, which could mean limited alternatives for fantasy managers if Waddle comes down to a game-time decision and then doesn't play. If that were to happen, Denver would likely look to Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey to take more WR snaps alongside Courtland Sutton.