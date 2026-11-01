Waddle (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Waddle attempted to play through a chest injury in Week 7, but he exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He then didn't practice to open Week 8 prep before back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday left him listed as questionable. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Waddle is trending well to play, which now has been confirmed. Since joining the Broncos via trade in the offseason, Waddle has had one vintage performance (8-138-0 on 10 targets versus Jacksonville in Week 2), but he otherwise has combined for an 18-138-1 line on 35 targets in his six other appearances in 2026.