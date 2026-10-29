Waddle (chest) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Waddle departed in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win at Arizona due to a chest injury, which limited him in practice last Wednesday and Thursday before he returned to a full session Friday and didn't enter the weekend with a designation. This week has been a different story, though, as he kicked it off with a DNP on Wednesday before Thursday's capped session. Friday's injury report will reveal Waddle's chances to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs.