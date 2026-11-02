Waddle caught three of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion in Sunday's 28-24 win over Kansas City.

Despite the fact that the wideout is playing through a chest injury, Waddle came up big when it counted, connecting with Bo Nix on a one-yard TD in the second quarter before snagging a two-point conversion in the fourth as Denver mounted a comeback from a 24-13 deficit. Waddle's 29-315-2 line on 51 targets through his first eight games as a Bronco is disappointing, but he still has time to pick up the pace beginning with a Week 9 tilt against the Panthers.