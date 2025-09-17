Waddle (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Waddle wasn't listed on Monday's estimated injury report, he was limited in practice Tuesday and is now officially questionable for Week 3. He had also been limited in practice leading into Miami's matchup against the Patriots in Week 2, but Waddle managed to enter that matchup without an injury designation. His being listed as questionable may simply be the result of Miami facing a short turnaround before Thursday Night Football against Buffalo. It would be surprising if Waddle doesn't suit up Thursday, but fantasy managers may have to wait until 90 minutes before the divisional matchup's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff for his status to be made official.