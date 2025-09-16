Waddle (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Dolphins' practice Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle returned to the injury report Tuesday with the shoulder injury that has been ailing him since Week 1. The wide receiver was able to play through the issue in Week 2 against the Patriots, reeling in five of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown while playing 81 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Waddle doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Thursday's contest against the Bills, but his status at Wednesday's practice will be worth monitoring.