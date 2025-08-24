Coach Mike McDaniel said after Saturday's preseason game versus the Jaguars that Wright (leg) continues to be evaluated and is "week-to-week," Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Such a comment from McDaniel indicates that Wright's status for the Dolphins' season opener Sunday, Sept. 7 at Indianapolis is up in the air. Wright walked off the practice field slowly Thursday and then was spotted with a sleeve on his right leg and without crutches ahead of Saturday's exhibition. With the second-year pro's immediate future to be determined, rookie sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon currently is the healthiest and most appealing reserve running back behind starter De'Von Achane, who currently is sidelined due to a calf injury.