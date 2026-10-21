Wright (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

According to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post, Wright looked good in practice despite having his reps managed. Wright has been battling a nagging foot issue for a chunk of the season but has been able to play in both of the last two games. Miami is coming off a Week 6 bye, so Wright should be closer to full health when the team faces off against the Jets this Sunday. He'll likely work in a complementary role behind Ollie Gordon, who averaged 7.0 yards per carry on 27 totes over the past two weeks following De'Von Achane's season-ending knee injury.