Wright (quadriceps) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Lions.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury, Wright was able to get back to limited Thursday and maintain that activity level Friday, at which point he was tagged as questionable in advance of the weekend. On Sunday morning, however, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Wright isn't expected to suit up, and that's now locked in. With Wright out of the lineup, Kaytron Allen (quad) and Carlos Washington will serve as the reserve RB options behind Ollie Gordon.