Wright turned three carries into minus-two yards, caught both of his targets for 17 yards and returned four kickoffs for 88 yards during the Dolphins' 24-22 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Wright's first touch on offense came midway through the second quarter and resulted in a carry for minus-three yards, although he did connect with Kyle McCord for a 16-yard catch late in the third. Wright was on the field for 12 of the Dolphins' 69 offensive snaps (17.4 percent), far behind lead back Ollie Gordon (49 snaps). Wright is averaging only 1.6 yards per carry on 25 rushes through seven regular-season games, and most of his on-field impact has come on special teams as a returner on kickoffs. The Dolphins will stay on the road for Week 11 against the Bills on Nov. 22.