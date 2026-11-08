Wright (quadriceps) isn't in line to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wright was held out of drills Wednesday due to a quad injury before capping Week 9 prep with back-to-back limited practices. That left him questionable to suit up Sunday, but assuming he's listed among the Dolphins' inactives about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll be in street clothes this weekend. Kaytron Allen (quadriceps, questionable) and Carlos Washington are the other options to handle complementary reps behind No. 1 RB Ollie Gordon.