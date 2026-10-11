Wright (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Wright was a mid-week addition to the Dolphins' injury report, after a sore foot limited his participation in practices Thursday and Friday. He took a questionable tag into the weekend but looks to be healthy enough to contribute out of the Miami backfield. In the wake of De'Von Achane's (knee) season-ending ACL tear, Ollie Gordon led the Dolphins with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries to go with two catches for zero yards in a Week 4 loss to the Vikings. After that strong effort, Gordon is the favorite to pace the Miami backfield in snaps and touches once again in Week 5, but it's possible Wright cuts into his workload a bit more if he isn't slowed by the foot issue.