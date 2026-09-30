Wright (foot) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright didn't play in Week 3 against the Chiefs due to a stinger and foot injury, but stinger has been axed from the practice report to begin Week 4 prep, meaning only the foot issue is bothering him at the moment. If he's able to put all health concerns behind him and return to action Sunday at Minnesota, he'll be in line for a significant bump in playing time in the aftermath of De'Von Achane's torn ACL. Moving forward, Wright and Ollie Gordon are expected to pace the Dolphins backfield.