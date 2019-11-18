Laird carried the ball once for seven yards during Sunday's loss to the Bills. He also caught all six of his targets for 51 yards.

Laird was effectively utilized as an aerial complement to Kalen Ballage during Sunday's divisional loss. The game script played out favorably for the rookie, as Miami trailed through all four quarters of the contest and was forced to lean on its aerial attack. Laird figures to play a similar role Week 12 against the Browns, but he won't be worth fantasy consideration outside of the deepest of leagues.