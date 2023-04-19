Tagovailoa considered retirement this offseason but instead decided to prioritize training that may help him avoid future concussions, The Miami Herald reports.

Tagovailoa said Wednesday that doctors told him he isn't at significant risk for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and doesn't have any extra risk of suffering additional concussions. Head injuries limited him to 13 games last year in what was otherwise a breakout season, with Tagovailoa throwing 25 touchdowns to only eight interceptions while leading the league in yards per pass attempt (8.9). He'll have a similarly favorable setup this season under coach Mike McDaniel, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle forming the fastest WR duo in the NFL and having a strong argument to be considered the best. The team's skill-position players look much the same as last year minus TE Mike Gesicki, whose role had been scaled back under McDaniel in any case.