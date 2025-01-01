As of Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel noted that the Dolphins are preparing as though Tyler Huntley will start Sunday against the Jets rather than Tagovailoa (hip), Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Per McDaniel, Tagovailoa will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and while a decision on the team's Week 18 starter at QB isn't final, at this stage it appears as though Huntley is trending toward starting his second straight game for Miami. The 8-8 Dolphins need a win on Sunday in order to have a chance of qualify for the playoffs.