Dodson (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Jets, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Dodson sustained a hamstring injury early in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now in question. In his absence, K.J. Britt is likely set to take on the lion's share of Dodson's workload at middle linebacker.

