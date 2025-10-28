Drummond reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Drummond was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins, failing to record any stats while playing six snaps on offense. The wide receiver ranked fourth in snaps at his position behind David Sills (45), Darnell Mooney (45) and KhaDarel Hodge (33). If Drake London (hip) remains unavailable in Week 9, Drummond could be elevated again prior to the team's matchup with the Patriots.