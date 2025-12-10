Falcons' Dylan Drummond: Minimal output versus Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drummond caught three of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.
Drummond's five targets, 21 yards and 61 percent offensive snap share were all season highs for the 25-year-old wideout in just his fifth appearance this season. The Eastern Michigan product has been a non-factor for most of the season, and for that reason, should remain far off the fantasy radar. Next up for Drummond and the Falcons is a Week 15 matchup against the Buccaneers.
