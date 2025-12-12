Falcons' Dylan Drummond: Held without a catch Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drummond was not targeted during Thursday's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.
Drummond wasn't officially recorded as finishing with a target, though Kirk Cousins did look his way on an attempted two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. He'll reprise a similar depth role at wide receiver in Week 16 against the Cardinals.
