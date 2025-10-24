Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Brown (hamstring) does not necessarily need to practice this week in order to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Sirianni didn't say if Brown will return to practice Friday after missing the previous two days. Reports on Thursday suggested Brown is still expected to play this week, but another absence Friday might change that thinking, despite what Sirianni said about Brown being able to play without practicing.