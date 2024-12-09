Brown caught all four of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers.
The fifth-year wideout tied for his lowest target volume of the season, but Brown still led the Eagles in receiving yards on a day in which Jalen Hurts threw for just 108 yards. With Saquon Barkley clearly the focal point of the Philly offense, it's become harder for Brown to make a big impact, and he's scored only one TD over the last seven games while posting a 32-512-1 line on 42 targets. He'll try to turn things around in Week 15 against the Steelers.
