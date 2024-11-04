Brown is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the knee injury he sustained in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Brown recorded two receptions for 36 yards on four targets before being ruled out of the game shortly after halftime. The Eagles' initial belief seems to be that Brown's injury isn't too serious, but the MRI will help clarify his status. The Eagles are entering a stretch of two games in five days, with the team set to play the Cowboys on Sunday in Week 10 before hosting the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.