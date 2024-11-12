The Eagles listed Goedert (ankle) as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Though the Eagles merely held a walkthrough Tuesday, Goedert's limited listing represents a step forward from Monday, when he appeared on the team's initial Week 11 injury report as a non-participant. Goedert made his return from a three-game absence in this past Sunday's win over the Cowboys and showed no signs of the hamstring injury that had sidelined him. Even though Goedert is now being listed with a new injury, the expectation is that he will play Thursday against the Commanders.