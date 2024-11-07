Goedert (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Goedert got back on the field for the first time since he injured his hamstring in a Week 6 matchup with the Browns at Wednesday's walkthrough. His ensuing listing of full participant was encouraging, but his ability to handle every rep in an actual practice one day later is the key sign that he'll be available Sunday at Dallas. Goedert thus is poised to take over his spot as the Eagles' No. 1 tight end from Grant Calcaterra.