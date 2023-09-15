Smith secured four of five targets for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

The highlight of Smith's big night was a 63-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter that saw the fleet-footed receiver use pure speed to get open for a perfectly-timed throw from Jalen Hurts. Smith's second catch of the game also seemed to portend a prolific night, as he logged a 54-yard grab on his second reception during Philadelphia's first drive. Smith has significantly outpaced fellow star receiver A.J. Brown through two games, as the former will take an 11-178-2 line into a Week 3 Monday night road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sept. 25.