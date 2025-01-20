Smith caught all four of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 28-22 divisional-round win over the Rams.

While it wasn't much, the production led all the Eagles' wide receivers on the day, as the team's offense continues to be carried on Saquon Barkley's shoulders. Smith has managed an 8-76-0 line on eight targets over Philly's two playoff games despite the limited volume available, and he might find more success in the NFC Championship Game against a Commanders secondary that had its issues during the regular season.