Smith (knee) practiced in full Thursday.

One day removed from being listed as limited on the Eagles' first injury report of Week 13 due to a knee issue, Smith was able to manage every on-field rep as the team took part in an actual practice. He's thus ready to take on a 49ers defense Sunday that has conceded the seventh-highest catch rate (66.9 percent) to opposing wide receivers this season.

