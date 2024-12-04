Smith (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice.

For the first time since Week 10, Smith logged his first uncapped practice session after a lingering hamstring injury sidelined him for the Eagles' past two games. He thus is poised to return to action Sunday against the Panthers, and he could be in line for an elevated role with tight end Dallas Goedert considered week-to-week due to a knee issue. In nine appearances this season, Smith has compiled a 38-441-2 receiving line on 46 targets.