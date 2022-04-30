The Eagles hope Smith will be helped by the acquisition of A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Smith is a smaller receiver at six feet, 170 pounds while Brown is much larger at 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, and coach Nick Sirianni views the duo as complementary to one another. Brown's addition to the receiver room should at the very least draw defensive focus from the 2021 first-round pick as well as create more opportunity for the whole offense by lengthening drives. Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward will likely now function mostly as afterthoughts in what was a run-first offense in 2021.