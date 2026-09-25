Smith (hamstring) wasn't in uniform at the start of Friday's practice but eventually took part in individual drills before running on a side field, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Smith's ability to get in some work Friday generally is a good sign as the Eagles prepare for a Week 3 visit to Chicago. At the very least, he appears as if he'll be listed as a limited participant on Philadelphia's second practice report of the week, and he'll have another chance to mix in at Saturday's session before the team potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Monday's contest.