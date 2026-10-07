Smith (hamstring) isn't taking part in Wednesday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Smith hasn't practiced since a Week 3 loss at Chicago in which he played all 50 offensive snaps on an existing hamstring issue, which is leaving him as, "at very best, questionable" for this coming Sunday's game in Jacksonville, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Smith likely will need to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday in order to give himself a chance to be available in Week 5. Currently, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Elijah Moore and Britain Covey are the healthy wide receivers on the Eagles' active roster.