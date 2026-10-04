Smith (hamstring), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, is viewed "at very best, questionable" for the Eagles' Week 5 game versus the Jaguars in London, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After he was unable to practice in any fashion during Week 4 while tending to the hamstring injury, Smith looks like he could be in store for a multi-game absence. The Eagles will likely wait and see how Smith fares in practice during the upcoming week before deciding whether he'll make the trip to London. While they are without Smith's services for at least the matchup with the Rams, the Eagles will look to get by with Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper and Elijah Moore as their main options at receiver.