Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Not practicing, but working out Thursday

Smith (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, but he was spotted working out off to the side, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith will sit out his seventh practice of training camp, though his ability to run routes and take part in rehab work on a side field is a sign that he could soon be ready to take part in team drills. While the wideout will almost certainly sit out Saturday's preseason opener versus the Ravens, that might have been the case even if he was fully healthy.