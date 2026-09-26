Smith (hamstring) is participating in Saturday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith has been working through a hamstring injury, which prevented him from practicing Thursday before he returned for Friday's session in a limited capacity. His status for Monday night's game against the Bears will be more clear once the Eagles announce their injury designations following Saturday's practice. Smith is coming off a 10-117-1 receiving line (on 13 targets) against the Titans in Week 2, and if were to be ruled out or limited against Chicago, then Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper would all be in line for more targets from Jalen Hurts.