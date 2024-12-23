Smith caught six of eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

Jalen Hurts (concussion) was knocked out of the game early, and backup QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) focused most of his attention on A.J. Brown, who came away with an 8-97-1 line on 15 targets. Smith posted modest numbers on decent volume, but Kenneth Gainwell has the only other reception for the Eagles on the day aside from the top two wideouts. Pickett was also injured late in the game, which means Philly could be facing the prospect of having Tanner McKee -- a 2023 sixth-round pick who has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL -- under center in Week 17 against Dallas. If that happens, the ceiling for Smith and the rest of the offense would be severely compromised.