Smith was spotted on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot following Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smith may have suffered the injury when he served as the lead blocker for Kenneth Gainwell on a screen in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. After the play, Smith had difficulty putting weight on his right foot, visited the sideline tent and then went to the locker room. Prior to his exit, he hauled in three of five passes for 30 yards. It's unclear if he's in danger of missing any time, but the Eagles or coach Nick Sirianni likely will touch on Smith's status in due time.