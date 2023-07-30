Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Sunday that Reddick (groin) will start doing individual drills after missing the first few days of camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

He's not a full participant yet but it's good news for the Eagles that Reddick is ramping up his workload. Reddick was an integral part to the Eagles' defense in 2022 as he led the league with 16 sacks to go along with 49 tackles, three pass deflections, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 17 games.