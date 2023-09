Evans (neck) has drawn a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's game versus the Commanders.

After starting the week as a non-participant at practice, Evans logged a full workload Friday. Thus, he appears to be trending in the right direction. He still needs to get cleared by the team's training staff, which is unlikely to take place until Sunday morning. Terrell Edmunds would be the probable candidate to replace him at strong safety alongside Reed Blankenship should he ultimately get ruled out.