The Eagles selected Ringo in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 105th overall.

Ringo was a member of the excellent Georgia defense and served as one of its top corners in each of the last two seasons while combining to pick off four passes. He entered the draft after his junior season and was projected to go on Day 2, but he slid a bit. Ringo has the speed and size -- he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine and stands 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds -- to keep pace with the top receivers in the league, but he will likely begin his rookie campaign in a depth role.