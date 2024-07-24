Ringo was spotted working with Philadelphia's first-team defense Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Ringo started seeing more work on the Eagles' first-team defense towards the end of his rookie campaign, and it appears that he'll remain one of Philadelphia's top cornerbacks in 2024. The Georgia product recorded 21 total tackles and two pass deflections, including one interception, across 17 games last season (199 defensive snaps). He's expected to compete with Isaiah Rodgers and Avonte Maddox for a larger defensive role as the offseason progresses.