site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eddy-pineiro-let-go-tuesday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eddy Pineiro: Let go Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pineiro was released by the Jets on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pineiro was competing with Greg Zuerlein for the starting kicker job in camp, but he was unable to outduel his veteran counterpart. Pineiro will now work to earn an opportunity elsewhere.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read