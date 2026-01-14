The Patriots released Mitchell from the practice squad Wednesday.

Mitchell signed to New England's practice squad in late December as a possible depth option for TreVeyon Henderson, who was questionable to play with a concussion. The five-year pro from Louisiana is four years removed from his best season in 2021, when he rushed the ball 207 times for 963 yards and five touchdowns, while also catching the ball 19 times for 137 yards and one touchdown.