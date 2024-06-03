Robinson (ankle) participated in Monday's OTA session, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury during OTAs last month, but the running back's participation Monday indicates that it was a minor issue. As the 2024 season approaches, Robinson profiles as the lead option in an Atlanta backfield that also includes returnees Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams, along with rookie sixth-rounder Jase McClellan (foot). In his first pro campaign, Robinson, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, recorded 214 carries for 976 yards and four TDs, as well as 58 catches for 487 yards and four receiving scores, with his fantasy upside in 2024 largely tied to how much work he yields to Allgeier, who logged 186 carries last season.