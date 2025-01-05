Robinson rushed 28 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns and brought in two of five targets for three yards in the Falcons' 44-38 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Robinson saved his best for last in terms of the 2024 season, recording a new career high in rushing yards while also scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns for the third consecutive game on runs of three and four yards. Robinson continuously ripped off chunk gains against the Panthers' league-worst run defense, and he'll finish the 2024 campaign with five 100-yard efforts -- all which came from Week 7 on -- and at least 90 rushing yards in six straight contests.