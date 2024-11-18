Robinson rushed 12 times for 35 yards and caught all four of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.
Robinson was far from the only Falcon to disappoint in this lopsided loss. His 63 scrimmage yards marked the second-lowest total of Robinson's season and snapped a streak of five consecutive performances with at least 105 total yards. Atlanta's Week 12 bye will offer Robinson a nice opportunity to recharge his batteries after he averaged 21.4 touches over the past five games. He'll look to get back on track in Week 13 against the Chargers.
More News
-
Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Finds end zone twice in loss•
-
Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Piles up yardage against Dallas•
-
Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Hits 100 total yards in win•
-
Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Accrues 143 total yards in loss•
-
Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Best game as pro•
-
Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Cleared to play against Panthers•