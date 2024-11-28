Washington (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Washington was limited in Wednesday's practice, so it appears he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocols. However, in order to play against the Chargers on Sunday, Washington will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist. That could happen as soon as Friday's practice when the Falcons will assign injury designations to players on the injury report.