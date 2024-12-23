Elliss recorded seven total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Giants.

Elliss was one of three Falcons to get after Drew Lock in Sunday's blowout win, bringing his season total to 5.0. The 29-year-old linebacker from Idaho has appeared in all 15 of the Falcons' games this season, recording a team-leading 131 total tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble. Expect Elliss to remain a significant portion of the Falcons' defense as the season progresses.