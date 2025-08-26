The Falcons placed McGary on season-ending IR on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Atlanta didn't designate McGary to return, meaning the left leg injury that caused him to be carted off the practice field Aug. 21 will force him to miss the entire 2025 season. The loss of their starting right tackle is a huge blow to the Falcons' offense, and could impact the fantasy upside of quarterback Michael Penix and running back Bijan Robinson. Elijah Wilkinson appears the most likely candidate to step into the vacant starting role, though Jack Nelson and Brandon Parker could also get opportunities.